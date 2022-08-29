IT FEELS like the Bank Holiday weekend has flown by and as Brits prepare to return to work, many will be looking ahead to the next long weekend.
Every year, hard-working Brits get a handful of days off thanks to bank holidays.
But how long do we have to wait until the next one? Unfortunately the August bank holiday was the last until Christmas.
Full list of Bank Holidays we have to look forward to in 2022
Full list of Bank Holidays for 2022?
Every year, England and Wales get eight bank holidays with Scotland having nine and Northern Ireland celebrating 10.
This year, we were given and extra day off to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne with a 'blockbuster' Bank Holiday weekend.
Here is a full lis of Bank Holidays in 2022:
January
January 3- New Year's Holiday ( substitute for January 1 which is a weekend in 2022)
January 4 - New Year's Holiday ( substitute for January 2 - Scotland only)
March
March 17 - St Patrick's Day ( Northern Ireland only)
April
April 15 - Good Friday
April 18 - Easter Monday
May
May 2 - May Day
June
June 2 - Late May Bank Holiday
June 3 - Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
July
June 12 - Battle of the Boyne ( Northern Ireland only)
August
August 1 - August Bank Holiday (Scotland only)
August 29 - August Bank Holiday ( England and Wales only)
December
December 25 - Christmas Day
December 26 - Boxing Day
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here