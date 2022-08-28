A MONMOUTHSHIRE author has written a book telling the life of a forgotten Welsh public figure.

Norena Shopland’s The Welsh Gold King: The Life of William Pritchard Morgan, tells the life of the former solicitor, MP and goldmining pioneer.

Mr Morgan was born in Newport in 1844 and was the son of a clergyman. At the age of 20, he was poor and emigrated to Australia to make his fortune. While in Australia, he did indeed succeed in this, but failed in another aspiration – to become a politician.

During his attempt at entering Australian politics, he aligned with a newspaper which was involved in a trial against another editor, and he claims a man was shot while bringing in his votes.

He then returned home to conquer Welsh gold, became an MP for Merthyr after promising to pay off the national debt.

His business was almost crippled by government taxes which he refused to pay. This saw the public rise to his defence as the government tried to shut him down, and an avidly-watched trial.

Morgan also promoted the tradition that all royal brides wear wedding rings made from Welsh gold and bestowed lavish gifts on many well-known people.

Ms Shopland’s book will highlight all the above and more in more detail, telling the reader about the controversial figure.

Ms Shopland specialises in researching, recording and promoting LGBT+, women’s and Welsh histories. She works closely with heritage organisations and curates exhibitions on the aforementioned subjects and host workshops on research techniques and does sessions as a speaker.

The Welsh Gold King: The Life of William Pritchard Morgan is published through Pen & Sword History and is on sale for £25.