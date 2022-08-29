WE REGULARLY bring readers stories of interesting properties for sale across Gwent - from luxurious dream homes in the millions to those up for auction for a snip.

But few can beat Piercefield House, which we featured back in 2005 when it was put up for sale with a £2 million price tag.

The property didn't sell at that time and is still owned by the owners of Chepstow Racecourse. The grounds are popular with the people of Chepstow for a place to walk and relax and the house is now safely behind permanent fencing as it is very dangerous.

Here's how we reported it back on 2005 when Piercefield House went on the market:

IT'S more of a romantic ruin than a house these days - with no roof, no upper floors and brambles having replaced plush furnishings.

Picture: Ian Agland

US forces during the Second World War reputedly even used the building for target practice.

But if you have £2 million to buy this historic building and up to £10 million to refurbish it, you could restore Chepstow's Grade II listed Piercefield House to its former glory.

The current building resulted from a 1785 commission by George Smith to remodel his existing house in the neo-classical style.

The task was given to a young architect, famous today as the benefactor of the London institution which bears his name - the Sir John Soane Museum.

The building, believed also to have been partially built by architect William Talman, who also created the impressive Chatsworth House in Derbyshire which featured in the 1990s adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, is for sale with London-based estate agents Jackson-Stops & Staff.

Picture: Ian Agland

It has potential for eight en-suite bedrooms, a handful of sitting rooms and it has spectacular views of the Severn Estuary.

The price tag includes 129 acres and associated buildings. Its landscaped parkland is listed at Grade I.

The house and associated buildings, owned by Northern Racing plc which owns nearby Chepstow Racecourse, now have planning and listed building consent for their restoration and a plan to turn it into an outdoor pursuits centre had been mooted last year.

Estate agency director, Dawn Carritt says the neo-classical house, probably dates from Tudor times or even earlier, as it has late 17th century/early 18th century additions attributed to Talman.

She said: "This house is absolutely stunning and could easily be transformed into a home.

Piercefield House and Estate. Pic: Chepstow Through Time, by Keith E. Morgan

"Much of what is seen today is the work of Sir John Soane.The opportunity to restore one of Britain's classic country houses is not so daunting."

Ms Carritt said that, in common with many other similar houses, Piercefield became neglected 80 years ago.

"Against the odds, the elements and the American forces, once stationed nearby, who reputedly used the house for target practice during the Second World War, Piercefield has stood defiant. The ravages of time have taken away neither its beauty nor its wonderful setting," she said.

Mayor of Chepstow, councillor Armand Watts said restoration of the building would be a benefit to the area.

He said: "The house is very beautiful and interesting, it would be good to see it in its former glory."

Piercefield Mansion and Park, G. Eyre Brooksc. 1840. Picture: Chepstow Museum

- One of the earliest recorded references to Piercefield comes in the early 14th century when there is mention of George Walter of Peerefield.

Ms Carritt said: "They were an influential family throughout Monmouthshire and into Gloucestershire, supporting the church, education and upholding the law.

"There is still evidence of the Tudor house, which would have been occupied by generations of Walters, incorporated within the rear section of the present building."

Piercefield was extended in about 1700. The estate with approximately 300 acres was sold in 1727 to Thomas Rous for the sum of £3,366.5s.6d.

In 1802 it was bought by Nathaniel Wells, the son of a slave who had inherited a plantation in St Kitts and in 1818 he became Sheriff of Monmouthshire, Britain's first black Sheriff.

Piercefield House, near Chepstow. Pictured in about 1920

The Clay family retained Piercefield throughout the second half of the 19th century and lived there until 1921.

The estate was bought by Chepstow Racecourse Company and the new racecourse opened in 1926.