CWMBRAN new town was built in 1949 as part of the government’s rebuilding plan after World War Two. A new town centre was designed and houses were built to create a modern town from a series of small villages and fields.
Here are some pictures of the town over the years from our archives.
The subway at Cwmbran shopping centre
The Cwmbran shopping centre
A view from the rooftop of Gwent House into Cwmbran Shopping Centre
Plans for Cwmbran new town
A view of Cwmbran in the 1950s
New houses in Cwmbran following its designation as a 'new town'
This chart shows the population growth following the construction of Cwmbran new town
The map shows where industries have been set up in Cwmbran
A photo of life before 1949 in Cwmbran
Cwmbran has been praised for having good transport routes. A picture of Cwmbran bus station
A picture of Commercial Street, Pontnewydd
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel