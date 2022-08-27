A GUIDE dog puppy has become a much-loved member of a new team – at Newport City Council.

Puppy raiser Karon Thomas from New Inn has been raising yellow Labrador Robyn while working at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Ms Thomas was due to return to work at the council’s housing needs unit offices, Robyn accompanied her to the Civic Centre, where she now has her place under the desk.

Ms Thomas said: “Robyn is well known to many of my colleagues via online meetings but has only recently wooed more of them when accompanying me into the office, where we have managed to secure her an under the desk place.”

When raising a guide dog puppy, it is important that they are exposed to busy environments which will allow them to become used to them ready for when they go to those places as a guide dog.

“It’s useful for a guide dog puppy to experience different environments and busy places such as shops, cafes and buses, but Robyn is very lucky to have had this opportunity," said Ms Thomas.

“She will benefit from it immensely, gaining experience of meeting people, ignoring people, using the stairs and lift, being extra-attentive and vigilant, while all the time exercising self-control.”

Robyn is Ms Thomas’ third guide dog puppy. She previously raised Sophie and Bumble, who are now working guide dogs in Abertillery and Dorset.

Guide Dogs Cymru is looking for more volunteers to be puppy raisers, a vital part of the guide dog’s life as they will teach a range of specific behaviours to set up the puppy with the skills it will need.

The puppy will live with its raiser for around a year and they will be supported by Guide Dog staff.

Guide Dogs will supply basic equipment and cover veterinary and feeding expenses.

Volunteers will need access to a car and must be available to be with the puppy for most of the day and able to take the puppy to many different environments, including ones that can be busy and difficult.

They must also have a securely fenced yard or garden to ensure the puppy remains safe.

To find out more visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteering