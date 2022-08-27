WITH this weekend being marked as a Bank Holiday, you’ll need to make sure you do your shopping within the temporary opening hours of your local shops, whether that’s the food shop or a trip to a homeware store.

Regular opening times for shops often change when it comes to a bank holiday and if you’re not sure when they’re open this weekend, you’re in the right place.

We’ve rounded up the Bank holiday opening times for shops including Aldi, Tesco, Home Bargains and more.

Aldi bank holiday opening hours

Although Aldi’s opening hours may be different across stores, here’s the bank holiday opening times outlined on the Aldi website.

Saturday August 27 – 8am-10pm

Sunday August 28 – 10am-4pm

Monday August 29 – 8am-8pm

Find your nearest store using the locator via Aldi’s website.

Tesco bank holiday opening hours

Most Tesco stores seem to be open from 8am until 6pm on Monday, August 29 and you can check your local store’s opening times via the store locator on Tesco’s website.

Morrisons bank holiday opening hours

If you’re looking to get the food shop done towards the end of the day on Monday, you’ll need to bear in mind that most stores seem to be open from 7am closing at 8pm. You can check individual stores via the website.

Lidl bank holiday opening hours

During bank holidays, opening hours for Lidl stores are 8am-8pm according to the website.

You can check your local store opening times via the website.

Sainsbury’s bank holiday opening hours

Sainsbury’s is opening from 7am to 8pm on Monday according to the website but it’s worth checking your local store’s opening times to make sure.

Waitrose bank holiday opening hours

The supermarket Waitrose outlines the opening times on Monday as 8am to 6pm.

Before you head out, it’s best to check your local store via the store locator on the website.

Asda bank holiday opening hours

It’s likely your local Asda will be open from 6am to 8pm on Monday, August 29 and from 6am to 12am on Tuesday, August 30.

To find the opening hours of individual stores, you can use the store locator via the Asda website.

Iceland bank holiday opening hours

It's unclear if the opening times for Iceland will change for the bank holiday so it's worth checking the website for your local store times.

Co-op bank holiday opening hours

Your local Co-op is likely to be open during its usual hours of 7am to 10pm on Monday.

Check your local store via the store finder on the website.

Home Bargains bank holiday opening hours

If you’re looking to take a trip to Home Bargains, you’ll need to check your local store via the website as some are open as usual while others are changing their hours temporarily.

On Monday, 8am to 6pm seems to be the new hours in the stores that are changing the hours for a day.

B&M bank holiday opening hours

Those visiting a B&M store this bank holiday should check their local store times via the website as it’s unclear if the store times will change.

The Range bank holiday opening hours

It’s worth checking The Range’s website for your local store as it’s unclear if bank holiday opening hours differ from the usual.

Poundland bank holiday opening hours

Poundland doesn’t seem to have different hours for the bank holiday weekend but you can check your local store opening hours via the website before you visit.

B&Q bank holiday opening hours

Those visiting a B&Q store this bank holiday should check their local store times via the website as it’s unclear if the store times will change.

Wickes bank holiday opening hours

It’s worth checking Wickes’ website for your local store as it’s unclear if bank holiday opening hours differ from the usual.

Homebase bank holiday opening hours

Homebase might close slightly earlier than usual during bank holidays.

You can find your local store via the website.