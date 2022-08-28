PLENTY of exercise and fresh air is important for the health of your dog but there could be a number of hazards in your garden that are toxic and pose a serious health risk to your four-legged friends.

Common plants found in gardens across the UK could make your dog violently ill.

Dozens of plants and flowers can be hazardous to dogs with common flowers found in your garden toxic enough to lead to vomiting, diarrhoea and in worst case scenarios, death.

Common UK plants that are poisonous to dogs

The Kennel Club has shared a list of garden hazards that could make your dog ill.

Some of these can be “highly poisonous” while other may only cause “mild tummy upset” but it is worth knowing the different plants that can cause danger to your dogs.

The full list:

Daffodils

Tulips

Autumn crocuses

Bluebells

Nerium oleander

Nightshades

Wild cherry tree

Yew tree

Acorns

Conkers (horse chestnuts)

Christmas trees

Ivy

Poinsettia

Prunus species (including Apricots, nectarines, damsons, cherries, plumbs, peaches and cherry laurel)

What dog owners should do if they have toxic plants in their garden

Experts from dog food specialists Tails.com have issued advice to dog owners who find the poisonous plants in their garden.

A spokesperson said: "If you’ve discovered that your garden is home to a toxic plant, remove it from the area, clear any seeds or roots and replace it with the following plants that are all safe for dogs; Roses, Sunflowers, Marigolds, Hibiscus, Snapdragon, Aster, Daylilies and Herbs.

"Unfortunately for owners, flowers and weeds aren’t the only types of greenery that can cause harm to pets. Common garden fruit and vegetable plants can also be toxic to dogs.”

They added: "Tomato plants, rhubarb, onions, garlic and fungi might be tasty foods to us humans, but they are toxic to pets and can result in an upset stomach if consumed."

Dog owners who are concerned their dog may have eaten a toxic plant are urged to contact their local vet immediately.