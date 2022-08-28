THE cost of living crisis is continuing to worsen across the UK, and with energy bills set to soar this winter, that trend is likely to continue.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

There is a range of support you can apply for to help manage your finances in the coming months.

Here is a collection of cost of living payments being offered by the Government.

Cost of living support payment

To help with the rising costs, households on certain benefits will receive financial support over the summer.

A £650 cost of living payment will be paid to those receiving Universal Credit in two payments.

The Government sent out the first £325 payment to Universal Credit claimants in July.

A second £325 lump sum will be paid in autumn, taking the total contributions to £650.

The money will be tax-free and will not count towards the benefit cap.

Disability cost of living payment

The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.

The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.

The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.

It comes on top of other cost-of-living payments totalling £650 for disabled people on low incomes.

Energy bill cost of living discount

The government has announced that households across England, Scotland and Wales will receive £400 to help with rising energy bills this winter.

The money, which is part of the Energy Bill Support Scheme announced in May this year will come in six instalments over six months to some 29 million households.

How the money is received will depend on how you pay your bill.

Those who pay by direct debit will see an automatic deduction on their monthly or quarterly bills.

Those with "smart" pre-payment devices will see an automatic monthly top-up added to their account.

Traditional prepayment meter customers will be provided with Energy Bill discount vouchers in the first week of each month, issued via SMS text, email or post. They will then be able to redeem these in person at their usual top-up points.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living. This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers. The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.