CHANNEL 4 has announced BBC Eastenders Star Maisie Smith, ITV Love Island winner Amber Gill and former footballer Ashley Cain are among the celebrities taking part of the new series on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The original SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians put through military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength, and the celebrity spin-off launched in 2019.

Star of Strictly Come Dancing and Eastenders, Smith, said: “I’ve seen the show before and I really wanted to put my mental strength to the test.

“I’ve always pushed myself but this was beyond limits I didn’t even know I had. It was the best experience of my life.”

Cain, whose daughter Azaylia died of leukaemia in April last year at the age of eight months, said: “Losing my daughter was the most difficult experience of my life. I think to combat trauma you need to step outside your comfort zone and see who you really are.

“There’s no better way to do that than on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, so when the opportunity came, I took it with both hands!”

Former US Marine Rudy Reyes, 50, is also returning as chief instructor to lead the training course, after replacing Ant Middleton.

Reyes said: “SAS is renowned for having the highest standards. We don’t care where they come from or what their net worth is.

“We demand full throttle excellence no matter celebrity, title or fame.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins full line-up

Celebrities taking part in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.(Channel 4)

Also taking part are Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison, TV personality Calum Best, javelin Olympic gold medallist Fatima Whitbread and Towie cast member Pete Wicks.

Reality TV personality Ferne McCann, Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard and his former Love Island contestant brother Curtis, Olympic sprinter Dwain Chambers, taekwondo Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones, boxer Shannon Courtenay and Paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards will also feature.

When does Celebrity SAS: Who Dares wins start?





The gruelling Channel 4 show is returning to TV screens in early September with its biggest line-up featuring 14 famous names being put through their paces in the heat of the Jordanian desert.

The series will also be the longest yet with seven 60-minute episodes.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday September 4 at 9pm.