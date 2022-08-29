THE UK Government must offer £1,000 in energy bill discounts or risk pushing millions into financial distress this winter, Which? has warned.

The watchdog said the Government’s financial support for all households must increase from the current £400 to £1,000 – or from £67 to £167 per month from October to March – following soaring energy price cap predictions.

The existing support package is inadequate to protect living standards for those on the lowest incomes and would lead to considerable financial and social hardship, it said.

When the Government first announced its financial support package in May, the energy price cap was predicted to reach around £2,800 in October.

Households will get £400 off their energy bills from October – for most the discount is automatic.



If your friends or family are on a traditional prepayment meter they'll need to redeem vouchers.



Click below to send them a WhatsApp message to make sure they don’t miss out👇 — Dept for BEIS (@beisgovuk) August 19, 2022

Analysts Cornwall Insight now predict that average energy bills will increase to £3,554 in October and hit £4,650 in January.

But Which? warned that even a 150% increase in help would be insufficient for families on the lowest incomes, and said the Government must also provide them with an additional one-off minimum payment of £150 to ensure the most vulnerable have the support they need.

And it said the additional support would only be a temporary solution until March, when energy prices are predicted to hit £5,341 for April and remain high throughout 2023.

Which? is calling on the Government and Ofgem to undertake an immediate review of retail energy pricing – including the price cap – and rapidly improve the insulation of homes to reduce costs, lower the reliance on gas and support the transition to net zero.

Beware of scams ⚠



Households will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills in six instalments from October.



You do not need to apply for the Energy Bills Support Scheme and you'll never be asked for your bank details.



Find out more: https://t.co/cpnGQ74S2Q pic.twitter.com/7LfW6vo5pR — Dept for BEIS (@beisgovuk) August 24, 2022

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy said: “With energy bill predictions continuing to spiral, the Government must increase the Energy Bills Support Scheme by at least 150%, or risk pushing millions of households into financial distress this winter.

“While increased support will provide relief for many, it is not a long-term solution. The Government and regulator must urgently undertake a wide-ranging review of retail energy pricing – including the price cap – to build a fair and affordable system for consumers.

“The Government must also develop a programme to urgently improve the insulation of homes – as this will help to reduce people’s energy costs for years to come.”

A Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesman said: “We know the pressures people are facing with rising costs, which is why we are taking direct action to help households with £37 billion worth of support.

“In addition to providing eight million of the most vulnerable households with £1,200 extra support this winter, we are also investing £6.6 billion in this parliament to improve energy efficiency as part of the Government’s ‘Help to Heat’ programme which is helping make households across the country cheaper to heat.”