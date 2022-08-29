THOUSANDS of British Gas customers could receive an average of £750 amid a new pledge from the energy firm.

The company has pledged to donate 10 per cent of its profits during the energy crisis to help people struggling with rising bills.

The money will be provided through the British Gas Energy Support Fund, which gives grants to those most in need.

British Gas Energy’s pre-tax profits were £98 million in the first half of 2022, meaning its initial contribution to would be £9.8 million.

The supplier said it will immediately boost this to £12 million over the winter period when energy usage is highest.

The offer of support comes as industry regulator Ofgem is expected to announce another huge rise in the energy price cap on Friday.

Households are bracing for a forecast 80% increase in bills going into the winter period, with analysts Cornwall Insight now predicting average costs will increase to £3,554 in October and £4,650 in January.

It would be a massive jump from today’s £1,971, which is already a record, and much higher than £1,138 last winter.

Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, the parent company of British Gas Energy, said: “The current cost-of-living crisis requires all of us to think differently.

“As a responsible business we want to do more to support our customers during this difficult time.

“Committing 10% of our profits for the duration of the energy crisis will mean we can target help at those who need it the most.

“This increased investment in supporting our customers adds to the financial support and advice we already offer and ensures more grants will be available as we go into this winter.”

British Gas said it is offering the largest voluntary aid package of any UK energy supplier, with a total fund of £18 million over the last eight months, including the new funding which will be backdated to the start of 2022.