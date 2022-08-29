AUGUST Bank Holiday in Newport means the ever-popular Pill Carnival - which is returning today for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here we dug deep into our archive to find these lovely images of carnivals gone by. Do you spot yourself in any of these photos or have any memories of past carnivals? Let us know.

South Wales Argus: Blackwood Homestart Mad Hatters tea party at Blackwood Carnival in 2005. Picture: Pete Dash

South Wales Argus: A vintage car rolling past Agincourt Square in Monmouth for the 2003 carnival

South Wales Argus: Members of Wyesham Social Club as characters from the Harry Potter books

South Wales Argus: Newport carnival queen Katie Wyatt (centre) in 1988

South Wales Argus: Crowds lining the streets for Newport Carnival in 1978

South Wales Argus: Bettws Communities First parade in 2011

South Wales Argus: The Pontypool carnival queen and court in 2003

South Wales Argus: Some of the attendees at Pill Carnival in 1983

