VIDEO footage taken near Cwmbran shows a suspected flow of sewage entering the Afon Lwyd near a popular family attraction.

The footage, shot by Alistair Hill, was taken on the banks of the Lwyd just downstream from Cwmbran Boating Lake.

It was taken on Thursday, August 25.

"Although there are loads of walker, I don’t think many people are aware of this," Mr Hill said.

"Dogs will drink the water and children play in the water.

"I have contacted NRW [Natural Resources Wales] about this and they have said they will investigate it."

Mr Hill said that the flow looked like "a continuous pollution for a long period of time" and was confident that "you would see this same picture any day and time of the week".

Jon Goldsworthy, operations manager for Natural Resources Wales said: “Keeping rivers and bathing waters clean and safe for people and wildlife is an important part of the work that we do.

“On Thursday (25 August) we received reports of cloudy water entering the Afon Lwyd near the boating lake in Cwmbran.

“An NRW officer attended site yesterday and we have alerted Dwr Cymru Welsh Water who are investigating the issue further.”