A CRASH on the M4 earlier this morning is still causing congestion.
The incident occurred on the westbound side of the motorway at around 10am.
Two lanes were blocked between junctions 26 (Malpas) and 27 (High Cross).
Emergency crews attended and the roadway was cleared by about 10.15am.
The AA are reporting, however, that heavy congestion remains on the westbound M4 - stretching back from the scene of the crash, through the Brynglas Tunnels.
Delays of about 13 minutes are being reported.
