PUB-goers in Chepstow have recently been finding it easy to make new friends - of the four-legged variety.

A local cat has become something of a celebrity at the town centre watering holes.

The cat, named Bruno, has been hopping on to tables at the local Wetherspoons (The Bell Hanger on St Mary's Street) to get at people's leftovers or simply to get a stroke or a scratch behind the ear.

Bruno's owner, Jennifer Cavanagh, who lives on St Mary's Street, said: "He’s a pain in the bum.

"We live in a flat in town and have a small shared courtyard area and he did used to just stay in there, but not anymore."

She said that Bruno has recently ventured even further afield in search of a fuss.

"He went and stayed at the Green Man back packers hostel the other day too and I we had to go pick him up," she said.

The eight-month-old cat is following in the footsteps of a Chepstow institution.

Alfie 'the Chepstow cat' was so well-loved in the town, sitting at his usual street corner spot near the Moor Street pharmacy, that a special memorial plaque adorns the wall near where passers-by would stop to see him.

Now, Bruno is getting something of a reputation as the new Chepstow cat after his adventures in the past month or so.

"I've had no complaints," Ms Cavanagh said.

"Just a lot of people worried he has no home.

"But every time I go into 'spoons everyone always tells me how lovely he is."