The former EastEnders actor Ashvin Luximon has died at the age of 38, reports have said.

Ashvin appeared on the BBC soap for 146 episodes between 1999 and 2003, playing the character of Asif Malik.

Sky News reported that a webpage set up by his family said he passed away on July 23 "due to an aneurysm".

The website paid tribute to a "loving son, brother and friend".

It goes on to read: "This site is a tribute to Ash, who passed on the July 23, 2022, due to an aneurysm.

"Ash's unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger-than-life spirit.

"He loved and was loved by so many.

"He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to hear from space.

"He brought laughter and the best cuddles."

His funeral took place on August 11, with friends and family asked to "wear colour to celebrate his life just as he would have wanted us to".

In place of flowers, mourners were asked to donate to charities including the NSPCC and men's suicide prevention organisation Andy's Man Club.

Pictures on the tribute website of Ashvin included him speaking at a wedding, an early image of him at secondary school and a recent black and white image of the actor in a frame with an oil candle burning in his memory.