THE OWNERS of Pontypool dry ski slope have spoken of their devastation after discovering the slope had been set alight overnight.

Members of Pontypool Ski Racing visted the ski slope this morning to find that the top section of the slope had been completely destroyed by fire.

The wooden supports had been almost entirely burned away, with the slope material itself severely damaged.

A spokesperson for Pontypool Ski Racing, who run the slope, said: "We were devastated to see the mindless vandalism at the top of the slope.

"We’ve worked so hard to make our facilities better, with fantastic support from Torfaen Leisure Trust.

"It’s really sad to see what’s happened.

"Our slope is such a brilliant community asset.

"We’ll keep putting many volunteer hours in, to ensure everyone can enjoy it - despite this awful vandalism."

Comments of support for those who run the facility quickly appeared on social media.

Cllr Giles Davies said: "Very sad to see this destruction of facilities by a mindless minority of the community."

Cllr Anthony Hunt said: "That’s awful, so sorry to see that.

"I can’t imagine why anyone would do that."