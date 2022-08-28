WALES' education minister has spoken out over “misleading claims” about a new sex education policy after police were called to a council meeting disrupted by protesters.

Jeremy Miles has issued a statement to provide “factually accurate” information to “clarify claims” on the Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) programme due to be rolled out in schools from September and which will form part of the new curriculum for Wales.

The RSE programme is subject to a legal challenge from a campaign organisation the Public Child Protection Wales group (PCPW).

The Welsh Government is defending the curriculum as “lawful and proportionate” and its content has been approved by organisations including the NSPCC, the Children’s Commissioner for Wales and Women’s Aid as well as other experts.

But the campagin group is accused of producing misleading material on the course contents and Miles said claims were being made in the media to “disrupt the rollout of the new Curriculum for Wales.”

He issued the statement after an extraordinary meeting of Gwynedd council erupted into chaos on Thursday evening. You can read a report of that meeting here.

The emergency meeting had been called by five Gwynedd councillors after some parents had threatened to withdraw their children from schools amid a campaign by the Public Child Protection Wales group.

Also this week a former community councillor, in Pembrokeshire, was reprimanded by the public standards watchdog for posting online false claims suggesting the curriculum aimed to teach three-year-old children about masturbation and that lesson plans for 11-year-olds and upwards contained references to bondage, anal sex and facial ejaculation.

In his statement Miles made clear such examples "would not be permitted under the RSE Code and statutory guidance".

Paul Dowson, who had been a UKIP councillor in Pembroke Dock, was sanctioned by the Adjudication panel for Wales for sharing misinformation and other actions that breached the code of conduct for counillors.

The Public Child Protection Wales group has widely publicised its views against the RSE in the media, inlcuding on programmes such as the Jeremy Vine Show.

Its website also shows how it has generated headlines in right wing publications including Spiked Online which reported its campaign with a headline. 'The parental revolt against woke indoctrination'.

It also shows coverage in mainstream publications, including MailOnline, which claimed children as young as three would be taught about "sexual attraction and gender identity".

The legal challenge includes an objection to the Welsh Government making the RSE compulsory, parents currently have the right to withdraw their children from such classes.

Miles said in his statement he respected the courts will determine the legal challenge but he wanted to address false claims and also hit out at an unanmed campaign group.

He said: “A group of individuals have applied for an interim injunction to withdraw their own children from Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) in September.

“This application is part of their claim for judicial review which will be heard later in the autumn.

“We are unable to comment on legal matters as they will be dealt with in proceedings in the High Court. We remain confident our reforms are proportionate and lawful.

“A number of these claimants are linked to a particular campaign group. I want to be very clear that the claims made by these individuals and by this group in its literature have absolutely no basis in truth whatsoever.

“None of the examples of teaching and resources cited by this group are from Wales and I want to be very clear that they would not be permitted under the RSE Code and statutory guidance.

“At the core of this literature is the group’s claims that RSE in Wales is part of a co-ordinated 'global rollout' of 'comprehensive sexuality education' which it is claimed will sexualise children. That is profoundly wrong and is a deeply dangerous claim.

“I strongly encourage members and anyone concerned to read the Code and statutory guidance for themselves to see how misleading and lacking in evidence the claims of this group are.

“As in the current Foundation Phase, our youngest learners will be taught about friendships and families, they will absolutely not be taught about romantic or sexual relationships and this is prohibited by the RSE Code. The law is crystal clear: teaching of RSE must be developmentally appropriate for each and every child.

“We have repeatedly asked the group to desist from spreading on numerous occasions deeply misleading information about RSE and what children will be taught. We will continue to do so. However, they persist in distributing leaflets containing these baseless claims about RSE in the new curriculum.

“I fully support the democratic process and the right to protest, and the importance of applying the law to ensure due process has been followed by governments in taking decisions.

“However, I am appalled at the aggressive tactics this group is using to put pressure on people working in our Local Authorities and our schools.

“RSE is about keeping children safe: from harmful relationships and situations, especially online. Children now have to face pressures that we did not have to consider as we were growing up. We cannot ignore these dangers.

“The claims made by this group risk real damage to the education of our young people as they seek to deprive them of this vital learning which will protect them in the future.

“We are proud that our new curriculum and wider reforms are supported by respected organisations such as the NSPCC, the Children’s Commissioner and Welsh Women’s Aid. We have worked closely and openly with our partners over a number of years to develop this, including parents and carers, and teachers, and who have welcomed RSE as critical and timely."

Additional reporting: Twm Owen