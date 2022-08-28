THE M48 Severn Bridge is closed both ways this morning due to the ongoing half marathon and 10k races taking place.
The bridge, which spans the Severn and the Wye from Aust to Chepstow, was closed first thing this morning.
It will remain so until around 12.30pm.
The Severn Bridge Half Marathon got under way at 9.30am, with the 10k starting slighty earlier at 8.45am.
Traffic Wales thanked motorists who would otherwise have been using the bridge for their patience.
The Argus will bring you more on the Severn Bridge Half Marathon and 10k races, including winners, later on today.
