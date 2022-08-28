A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 51-year-old found dead in a street in Gwent.
Andrew Gareth Southwood, 39, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, is accused of killing Carl Ball in the city on Friday, August 19.
Mr Ball was discovered by Gwent Police outside a property in Heron Way at around 4.40pm and confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Southwood appeared at Cardiff Crown Court in front of Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke who remanded him in custody pending a bail application.
Mr Ball’s family said in a statement: “We are extremely shocked at what has happened. It feels so unreal.
“He was loved and cherished by us all.
“We ask for some time alone for us to grieve in peace.”
A second man, aged 27, was also arrested on suspicion of murder before being released on conditional bail.
