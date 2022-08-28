A GROUP of Ukrainian refugees, who have been welcomed into the Magor community, have travelled in style to celebrate their home county's independence day in Cardiff.

The refugees, who currently live at the Ty Hotel near the M4 motorway, were unable to travel to the Ukrainian Independence Day march in Cardiff today, until they decided to contact their local Senedd Member.

Kristina Terzeman says she and her fellow Ukrainians decided to reach out to Mr Griffiths to see if he could help them get to the march.

Mr Griffiths then got in touch with Newport Bus, who laid on special transport which even looked the part - a double decker bus decked out in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag.

Scott Pearson, managing director of Newport Bus, said: “Newport Transport has proudly supplied the Ukrainian coloured double decker to take our Ukrainian visitors from Magor to Cardiff in order that they can attend their Independence Day march.

"The company is immensely proud to be part of the community in Newport and will step up to help whenever we are able.”

Ukraine's Independence Day of Ukraine is the main state holiday in modern Ukraine,.

It is celebrated on August 24 in commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of 1991.

In peacetime, the holiday is marked with a march through the capital Kyiv.

However, today Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion will celebrate their country's independence across Europe.

Ms Terzeman said: "We have been waiting for this day for months.

"We are so happy to go to the march in Cardiff."

She said that, since arriving in Magor, they have been welcomed with open arms.

"The whole Magor community has helped us," she said.

"Everything has come from the community.

"They have fed our children."

Around 50 Ukrainians packed into the blue and yellow bus outside the Ty Hotel earlier today and set off for Cardiff amid chants of "Slava Ukraini" or "glory to Ukraine".

John Griffiths, MS for Newport east, said: “It’s brilliant that Newport Transport can put a bus on for the Ukrainian refugees staying in Magor, meaning they will be able to travel down to Cardiff for their country’s independence march.

“This is an important day in the history of their nation and I am pleased our local municipal bus company is showing their continued support and solidarity for the people of Ukraine.

“It’s these little acts of kindness which go a long way and shows once again how Wales is a welcoming and caring nation.”