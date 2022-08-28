A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found unresponsive in Cwmbran.

The woman, aged 53, was found unresponsive at a house on Redbrook Way in the town at around 7.25am on Saturday, August 27.

There had been reports of an assault.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the woman was initially taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

However, she later died of her injuries.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, Gwent Police have confirmed.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Temporary chief superintendent Matt Williams said: "It is possible that you may see an increased police presence in Cwmbran at this time while the scene remains in place; please do not be alarmed.

“If you have any concerns, please take the time to talk to officers who will be making further enquiries as part of this ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to get in contact with us.

"Call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200291088, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."