Education is something I care deeply about, so I want to start by congratulating everyone across Newport East and Severnside, who in the last couple of weeks received their exam results.

Like last year, the Class of 2022 have had to experience significant and sustained disruption due to Covid-19.

Throughout the summer recess I have met many young people, some who were understandably a little anxious ahead of receiving their grades – but I know from reading about the results that everyone can be very proud of their achievements.

The power of education can change lives for the better, as it did for me in my mid-20s. Whatever comes next - whether it is going onto university, doing an apprenticeship or going into fulltime work, I wish everyone the very best for the next chapter.

In just under two weeks, we will be back in session at the Senedd. The biggest challenge when we return will be responding to the ongoing rise in energy bills and the wider cost of living crisis.

Most of the tools in tackling this sit with UK government, but where Welsh Government do have the levers to lessen the burden on households, I know Ministers are committed to doing everything they can. They have already done the following:

• A council tax rebate payment for Bands A to D households;

• The Discretionary Cost of Living Support Scheme;

• The Discretionary Assistance Fund (comes in two types of payments) – the Emergency Assistance Payment and the Individual Assistance Payment;

• The Winter Fuel Scheme

If you need any advice or want further information about any of these support schemes, please don’t hesitate to contact my office and I. We will do everything we can to help and support.

Finally just moving onto the new football season, Argus readers will know I am an avid County fan - so getting back to Rodney Parade and seeing the lads back in action has been great.

I was pleased to be at a local football tournament with the club’s manager James Rowberry (pictured) the Friday before their cup win against Portsmouth. I can’t claim to have given him any ideas for tactics ahead of the game, but it was fantastic to see them pull off another upset in the cup.

It’s been a mixed start to the league campaign – but hopefully our win against Portsmouth can act as a springboard and move us up the table.