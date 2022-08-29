The next quarterly Big Breakfast organised by the Dragons of Newport networking group will take place iat Rodney Parade on Wednesday, September 14.

The guest speaker for the event, which is expected to be attended by more than 100 local businesses, and is being sponsored by digital content creators Edison Project, is Nate Martin, an international social media revenue strategist, digital marketer, public speaker, and entrepreneur.

Nate will share his extensive knowledge about how he helps companies of all sizes integrate lucrative social media marketing/advertising into their existing business model, product, or service.

He will also speak about how successful businesses are profiting from social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn and Google and have built their brands, become influential, and positioned themselves as the top of their industry.

Nate will highlight which specific growth strategies are working the best in 2022 and new important changes to be aware of your businesses online presence.

Craig Evans, co-director of Edison Project, is pleased to be sponsoring the Big Breakfast.

He said: “I haven’t actually attended a Big Breakfast before but am only too aware of its significance in the local business economy and for Edison Project, it will present us with plenty of opportunities for us to introduce the company and the full range of digital marketing services we provide for our growing client base. I have always worked closely with Nate and know how insightful and useful his presentation will be for all of the delegates.”

Tickets for the event can be booked via the Dragons of Newport website at dragonsofnewport.com/and cost £5 each.