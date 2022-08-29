A Gwent country hotel has been taken over by an award-winning collection of wedding venues, creating more than 50 jobs.

The Oldwalls Collection, which opened 14 years ago, added Sant Ffraed House in Abergavenny to its existing award-winning portfolio, which comprises Fairyhill and Oldwalls Gower and several luxury holiday cottages.

Set in 16 acres of picturesque Abergavenny countryside, Sant Ffraed House boasts a 150-person ceremony and reception room, substantial on-site accommodation, two bars, and an evening entertainment space.

The opening will create 50-plus new jobs for the local community and is expected to welcome 15,000 guests through 2023.

The money to buy the former Llansantffraed Court Hotel came from a joint seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK and the Development Bank of Wales.

Andrew Hole, managing director of The Oldwalls Collection, said: “The wedding events industry has been severely disrupted since the pandemic, with couples rescheduling dates multiple times. As the industry begins to bounce back, we sought an expansive solution to provide more choice.

“HSBC UK and the Development Bank of Wales have been a great help throughout the process of acquiring and opening Sant Ffraed House, and we look forward to continuing a relationship with both banks as we further expand the business.”

Anthony Couzens, relationship director for HSBC UK Corporate Banking South Wales, said: “It’s been a pleasure to support Andrew and the team at Oldwalls with their continued expansion alongside the Development Bank of Wales. Oldwalls have delivered a spectacular new addition to the Welsh hospitality offering and raised the bar with the redevelopment of Sant Ffraed House. We wish them every success.”

Daniel Kinsey, portfolio executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said: “As an existing customer, we have an excellent working relationship with the team at Oldwalls.

"It has a stellar reputation across Wales, and we’re delighted to have supported with the businesses’ recent acquisition of Sant Ffraed House to expand its portfolio in partnership with HSBC UK.”