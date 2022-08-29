THE Red Arrows were spotted making their traditionally colourful way over Newport this weekend.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Matthew James and Argus reader Kevin Holmes spotted the team flying over the city, trailing their trademark red, white and blue smoke.

The world famous Royal Air Force aerobatic team were performing at the Rhyl Airshow on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, basing themselves at Hawarden Airport in Flintshire.

The Red Arrows trailing their red, white and blue smoke over Newport this weekend. Picture: Kevin Holmes

This was after they made an appearance in the Welsh capital for Pride Cymru on Saturday.

However, on their second day at the Rhyl Air Show, the Red Arrows had to cut short their display after a bird crashed through the cockpit of one of the planes.

Close up of Red 6 immediately after birdstrike at Rhyl today. Hopefully all well. #RedArrows #birdstrike @rafredarrows pic.twitter.com/xY8i4Lsgjl — Steve Bridge (@stevieb1968) August 28, 2022

“Thank you to everyone at this weekend’s Rhyl Airshow,” said a Red Arrows statement on Sunday. “We had to finish today’s Red Arrows display a few minutes early after one of our jets suffered a bird strike, damaging the cockpit canopy.

“This type of incident is not uncommon in aviation and is extremely well-trained for.

“In this instance, Red 6 and the whole team responded perfectly together, with no further risk to the pilot and aircraft.

“Happy to report the jet landed safely and the pilot is unhurt.”