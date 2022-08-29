Eastenders will say their final goodbyes to the soap legend, June Brown OBE MBE, in a special episode.

The veteran actress, who portrayed the much-loved Dot Cotton (or Branning) on the BBC soap for more than three decades, passed away in April, aged 95.

The BBC has confirmed that the residents of Albert Square will gather for a funeral in a "special episode airing this winter".

June's character, Dot, is currently living in Ireland but as per her wishes, her funeral will be held in Walford also known as "the place she always called home".

June has played the iconic character Dot Branning since 1985 and "is one of the Squares most adored faces," the BBC said in a statement.

Appearing in a staggering 2884 episodes during her time on the soap, "her family and friends will be sure to give her the send-off she so very well deserves," the soap added.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said: “Everyone at EastEnders was truly heartbroken when June passed away earlier this year and, for quite a while, no-one could even think about saying goodbye to Dot; an iconic character who will go down in television history and be cherished forever.

"June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot’s time to end while she was still with us, but she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right.

"Sadly that time has come and we are determined to give the audience, who treasured Dot for so many years, the fitting tribute that she so deeply deserves. So whilst it will be a very, very sad day in Walford, we will be giving Dot the send-off that she and June would want and rightly deserve.”

Although we don't have an exact date for when the special tribute will be broadcast, the episode is expected towards the end of this year.