- Follow all the action here as we update on the Pill Carnival as it returns after three year absence.
-
- The parade starts at 1pm from the pill dock gates
-
- We will have live updates throughout the day, so keep checking back with us
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here