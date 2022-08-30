A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CARLY ROBERTS, 21, of Ty Box Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and public disorder in Abergavenny on January 3.

She was ordered to comply with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £200 in compensation and a fine.

LIAM JAY SMITH, 23, of Y Cilgant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted driving while disqualified on Commercial Street, Senghenydd, on March 25.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG FRANK BISHOP, 24, Elgar Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

LANCE DARYL COOMBES, 35, of Shelley Green, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £253 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis and failing to surrender in Newport.

CATHERINE JONES, 54, of Rudry, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE JOHANSSON, 34, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted possession of cannabis on April 12.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

LEANNE FULLER, 39, of Nine Mile Point Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £728 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on the A467 in Risca on July 14.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

GARETH LEE ROBERTS, 34, of Badgers Brook Close, Ystradowen, near Cowbridge, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the SDR in Newport on January 19.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.