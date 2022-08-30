THE return of the Severn Bridge Half Marathon and 10k over the bank holiday weekend saw runners turn out in their droves.
The event, which takes place on a closed M48 Severn Bridge, sees runners cross the bridge on the roadway over to the English side, before making their way back.
Conditions were perfect on Sunday morning, with clear sunny skies.
The Severn Bridge Half Marathon got under way at 9.30am, with the 10k starting slighty earlier at 8.45am.
Arron Kearney, of Bideford Aac, was the first of the men across the line in the 10k race - completing the course in a time of 34 minutes and 50 seconds.
In the women's 10k, first place went to Niki Morgan of Chepstow Harriers - finishing with a time of 40 minutes and 46 seconds.
In the half marathon, it was Hallam Girardet who finished first for the men. Not running as part of a team, he finished in a time of 01:14:12.
For the women, Annabel Granger of Bristol & West Ac was first across the line in a time of 01:22:30.
Scroll through the gallery at the top of this article to see pictures from the race. Photographs by Tosh Simpkin.
