A 20-YEAR-OLD from Caldicot has been ordered to pay more than £450 after being caught throwing a cigarette on the floor.
Katie Brinkley, of Denny View, was caught littering the cigarette on The Broadway in Ealing on January 29.
The offence of throwing down, leaving, or otherwise depositing litter was proved using the single justice procedure at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 8.
Brinkley was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £200 and a surcharge of £34.
