A DRINK driver has been banned from the roads after he was caught above the legal limit and driving whilst disqualified in Cardiff.
Tyran Bruten, 23, of King Street in Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was caught driving a Ford Focus on Southern Way in Rumney on June 25.
When he was stopped, Bruten was breathalysed and registered 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He pleaded guilty to drink driving, as well as to driving whilst disqualified.
Bruten was made the subject of a community order at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday August 3.
He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work within the next year, and must complete up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a surcharge of £114.
The magistrate also banned Bruten from driving for 12 months.
