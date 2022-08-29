Another restaurant in Newport has announced its closure due to the rising costs of energy bills and cost of living.

Monusk Tapas and Wine Bar on Millennium Walk has announced its closure after five years in business after energy costs increased more than five-fold.

The popular tapas restaurant is the third business to close after Ragtag Pizza closed its doors last week while Villa Dino's owners announced that they were selling their restaurant in July.

Monusk owner Finn Nesbitt is saddened by the decision to close his restaurant.

Owner Finn Nesbitt is sad the bar has to close Photo: Monusk Tapas and Wine bar

He said: “We made the decision to close due to the increase cost of trading and inflation, the rise in energy costs has made it difficult to continue running the business.

“Our energy bills jumped from £150 pounds a month up to £800, unfortunately due to the inflation and cost of food, drink and electric we are not able to run a viable business right now.

“Coming out of the pandemic I was optimistic when we hit summer and started trading without restrictions that we would be able to get our finances back on track.

“We haven’t been able to achieve that, its upsetting we are closing but I can’t get bogged down in it.”

Monusk opened in August 2017, since then it has served Spanish-style tapas, meats, and cheeses to fresh sea food.

Some of the food sold at Monusk Tapas and Wine Bar. Photo: Monusk Tapas and Wine Bar

The restaurant also served Spanish wines, cocktails and hosted live music from several local artists

The business was known for its views overlooking the river Usk and developed a good reputation before closing.

Mr Nesbitt added: “We were a popular business and had a lot of customer loyalty, we had loads of support from the community so its difficult to know why it didn’t come good enough.

“It was exciting in the first year, finding our feet, our brand and opening for the first time, the first staff we had it was great as we had a fantastic team and met fantastic people.

“In the first six months I enjoyed cooking in the kitchen, getting to know the local community and building some good relationships with suppliers.

“We also had a weekly music night on Thursday nights with local live musicians playing which was wonderful and it was a real privilege to run the restaurant.”

Mr Nesbitt added thanks to head chef Saul Willis for his hard work and commitment to the tapas bar and congratulated him in his new role at the Priory hotel in Caerleon.

Spectaular views of Newport from the restaurant. Photo: Monusk Tapas and wine bar

“One of my main priorities was to keep him on and keep him employed with an income, we want to thank him for his hard work over the years as he was a pleasure to work with," said Mr Nesbitt.

“He was a real gem to run the place and we wish him all the best in his new job at The Priory.”