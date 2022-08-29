It was a day of joy, reuniting the community and remembering loved ones lost as Pill Carnival returned after a three-year absence caused by the Covid pandemic.

The annual bank holiday event certainly didn’t disappoint as the people of Newport witnessed the biggest procession in 15 years and organisers estimated 4,000 people attended.

Carnival committee chairman Ali Boksh was delighted with the turn-out and says it was the perfect way for the carnival to return after Covid.

He said: “The procession was probably the biggest we have had in 15 years. It was amazing, there were people lining the streets to watch it.

“It has been a fantastic day with good vibes, and everybody has come out in force to enjoy the event its brilliant as we have had roughly 4,000 people enjoying the funfair at the pill playing field.”

The Apple float dedicated to Ryan O'connor was judged the winner in the best float contest

This year’s procession had a Caribbean theme to celebrate 60 years since Jamaican gained independence from the United Kingdom.

The parade also celebrated our monarch Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years of service on the throne.

Leading the parade was Zion the Lion, followed by smaller lion faces made by Urban Circle and G-Expressions.

Mohammed Fez, digital content producer at Urban Circle, was delighted with the reaction to Zion the Lion.

Royal Oak Encanto Float came second place in the contest

He said: “We had good reaction, we had 30 odd kids turn up to see the lion off and walked with the lion which was great.

"There were 23 different groups which joined in, the carnival has been great.

"A really happy, good vibes people were happy to see each other as there has not been an event in Pill for a while.

"Everybody was in high spirits with the police happy and it's just been a fantastic day."

Newport Ship float came third place in the contest

Some of the floats carried tributes to beloved members of the Newport community. Leading the parade was a bike meet in memory of Mason Williams, who died earlier this year in a motorcycle accident.

Following that were many colourful floats such as the carnival queen float led by 15 year old Alexis Cuthbert, a colourful Encanto themed float and one celebrating the Newport Ship.

The float contest saw three floats’ awards, with the Apple float dedicated to Ryan O’Connor after he was tragically murdered last year won first place.

Ryan, who was known as Apple to his friends, was murdered for a designer bag. After his killers were convicted earlier this year, police praised the Alway community for their support during the investigation.

The Royal Oak Encanto float came second, while the Newport Ship won third place after being judged by Sarah Wigmore from the South Wales Argus, Mayor of Newport Cllr Martyn Galloway and the High Sherif of Gwent Malgwyn Davies.

Carnival Queen float with 15-year-old Alexis Cuthbert as Carnival Queen

Jayne Bryant, Senedd Member for Newport West, was delighted with the turn out in the biggest carnival yet.

She said: “A bumper turn out for Pill Carnival this year; people of all ages came together to celebrate.

“There were some touching tributes to some of those who had passed away, thank you to all the organisers and volunteers who made it a special day.”

Princesses walk in the parade with carnival queen float

Meanwhile awards were given out to valuable members of the Pill community by the carnival committee for their years of service to pill.

Eddie Watts, chairman of the Mission to Seafarers in Newport, was one of the members who was given an award.

He said: "You can’t beat pill for its community spirit and can see this from the carnival.

"The carnival committee are always trying to keep the community together as one."

From left to right: PC Val, Gina Ravencroft, Eddie Watts and Ann Barton of the Pill Carnival committee

PC Val Bryan, a long serving community officer in Pill, was also given an award. Val recerecently featured in a stunning mural on Temple Street highlighting the community.

He said: "I didn’t expect an award, it’s so humbling. It’s always been a pleasure working with the carnival committee, they work so hard to make this go ahead.”

Meanwhile, on the playing fields at Pill Mill, more than4,000 people enjoyed fairground rides, different cultured food, and drink stalls with live entertainment and music.

One of many rides at the funfair at Pill playing fields

This year there was also a tea tent, a new addition to the carnival for the older generation to enjoy hot beverage and gather for a catch up.

Rebecca Roberts, a member of the pill carnival, said she was proud the day was a success after the Covid pandemic.

"It has gone really well, with a fantastic turn out its fabulous it was nice to see people come out after Covid," she said.

"The tributes were really great to see in the parade."