A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RYAN JAMES, 24, of Wyefield Court, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, on April 4.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

ADAM GLYN SALATHIEL, 44, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without wearing a seat belt on Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, on April 4.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

IOAN PREDA, 31, of Potter Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TIBOR KANDRAC, 47, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the SDR on March 23.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

DALE LEIGHFIELD, 52, of Pant Yr Heol Close, Henllys, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

SAMUEL MORGAN, 34, of Gloster Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MARK SIMMONDS, 42, of Gelli Rhwy Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

PETER GARETH ULETT, 33, of Duffryn Terrace, Elliots Town, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Heolddu Comprehensive School, Bargoed, on March 12.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

INDRE ZVILAUSKITE, 29, of Ceridwen Street, Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was ordered to pay £257 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the SDR in Newport on March 8.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

EMIN SALI, 32, of Hanbury Square, Bargoed, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.