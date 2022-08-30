A NEW supermarket will be opening in Torfaen next month.

Aldi will be opening a store in Skewfields in Pontypool on Thursday, September 15, at 8am.

It will be run by store manager Mike Hughes and 35 members of staff from the local area – there are currently 25 new jobs available which can be seen and applied for here.

When the store opens at 8am on September 15, the first 30 people in the queue will be given complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s super 6 range to celebrate a new partnership between Aldi and ParalympicsGB. ParalympicsGB’s gold medallist David Smith will be cutting the ribbon to open the store.

Mike Hughes said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Pontypool. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero David Smith join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Mr Smith, who won gold for Team GB in Boccia at the Paralympics, said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

MORE NEWS:

The store will be offering all the usual products from Aldi, including fresh, Welsh meat products and will have weekly offers, the Specially Selected range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits and a ‘food to go’ section. There will also be the Specialbuys in the middle aisle for a wide range of items.

The store is also looking for local charities and food banks to register with community engagement platform Neighbourly which will allow them to collect surplus food and perishable products like fruit, vegetables and baked goods up to seven days a week.

Charities in the area should contact aldi@neighbourly.com if they would like to get involved.

The new store will be open Monday to Saturday between 8am and 10pm and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.