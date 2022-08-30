ONE person was airlifted to hospital as five people were found to be in difficulty in the water in Barry on the Bank Holiday.
A multi-agency operation was carried out on Monday, August 29, after the five were seen in difficulty just off Friars Point.
The incident happened at 4.45pm after a member of the public raised the alarm and one person was airlifted to hospital for treatment.
Barry’s coastguard team and the coastguard helicopter from St Athan were joined by RNLI lifeboats and Whitmore Bay RNLI lifeguards and the South Wales Police officers.
A statement from the coastguard said: “Barry coastguard rescue team and RNLI lifeboats, Whitmore Bay RNLI lifeguards, South Wales Police and the coastguard helicopter from St Athan were sent to help five people struggling in the water off Friars Point, following a 999 call from a member of the public at 4.45pm yesterday (29 August).
“The lifeguards rescued the five people and returned them to shore, with one person taken to hospital for onward treatment by the helicopter.”
