STAGECOACH recently held an open day at its new headquarters in Cwmbran.

There was lots to see from modern buses to those from a bygone era.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ken Mitchell was there to capture it all.

From Cwmbran to Pontypool - did you catch this bus?

This lovely red and white bus featured in the open day at Cwmbran bus station

An old Caerphilly council bus

A close up of the insignia on one of the buses

The driver's cab in one of the buses

Another driver's cab in one of the buses, with a remarkably comfortable-looking seat

Riding on the top level was always more fun somehow

