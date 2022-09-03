STAGECOACH recently held an open day at its new headquarters in Cwmbran.
There was lots to see from modern buses to those from a bygone era.
South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ken Mitchell was there to capture it all.
From Cwmbran to Pontypool - did you catch this bus?
This lovely red and white bus featured in the open day at Cwmbran bus station
An old Caerphilly council bus
A close up of the insignia on one of the buses
The driver's cab in one of the buses
Another driver's cab in one of the buses, with a remarkably comfortable-looking seat
Riding on the top level was always more fun somehow
