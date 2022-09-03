STAGECOACH recently held an open day at its new headquarters in Cwmbran.

There was lots to see from modern buses to those from a bygone era.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ken Mitchell was there to capture it all.

South Wales Argus: Stagecoach held an open day at its new bus station in Cwmbran. There was lots to see from modern buses to those from a bygone era. And camera club member Ken Mitchell was there to capture it all.

From Cwmbran to Pontypool - did you catch this bus?

This lovely red and white bus featured in the open day at Cwmbran bus station

An old Caerphilly council bus

A close up of the insignia on one of the buses

The driver's cab in one of the buses

Another driver's cab in one of the buses, with a remarkably comfortable-looking seat

Riding on the top level was always more fun somehow

Thanks to Ken Mitchell for taking all these pictures. For more information on the South Wales Argus Camera Club click here.