LAST week, Gwent Police made six arrests among 98 vehicle stops, as part of a two-day operation.

The operation - named Operation Utah - was part of a two-week national campaign, tasked with increasing awareness of the dangers of drug- and drink-driving.

All six arrests were made between August 21 and 22, and were made on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

The South Wales Argus attended the operation on the Coldra Roundabout in Newport on August 22.

During the 98 stops, in addition to the six arrests, 60 traffic offence reports were issued, four vehicles were seized for being driven whilst uninsured, and one stolen vehicle was recovered. On top of this, GoSafe - Wales' road casualty reduction partnership - recorsed 129 instances of speeding, and the DVSA issued 51 immediate roadworthy prohibitions.

Of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Supt. Mike Richards said, "It’s one of the biggest causes of death on our roads and these campaigns are important in making our roads safer and raising awareness around the consequences of driving under the influence.

"Nobody wants to be the cause of a major collision, let alone be the reason a family is told by one of our officers that they've lost a loved one."