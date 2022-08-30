The Welsh government plan for a 20mph speed limit in many built-up areas needs to be seen for what it is – a measure which will save lives and help health and the environment.

So what has been really disappointing is the apparent change of mind by some politicians who are weaponising this issue for negative point scoring.

Let us not forget that these speed limits have been around for quite a few years, not just in Wales but in the UK as a whole.

And there is good evidence to show that they save lives - The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents says 45 per cent of pedestrians get killed when struck by a car going at 30mph or less but only five per cent when going at 20mph or less.

What is happening in Wales is a sensible trial of extending the slower speed zones, at the same time allowing local authorities like mine to fine-tune the plan to suit local infrastructure and conditions.

Over all, lower speeds often mean that people feel more comfortable to walk and cycle and it is safer for children to walk to school, while older people also feel more able to travel independently and safely. There is a very large body of evidence that vehicle speeds are the main reason why people do not walk or cycle or do not allow their children to walk or cycle to school.

Furthermore, with businesses under pressure, we must look at what makes our high streets attractive.

Again, evidence shows that more open, walking retail areas increase trade. Surely we all want safer, quieter and more pleasant places to shop, talk and cross the road. Cafes and bars can have customers relax in street-side areas

Air quality is another factor which stands to improve with lower vehicle speeds, with particulate levels falling, and when people replace car journeys by walking and cycling as a result of the 20mph limit there will be the inevitable reduction of pollutants overall.

In Monmouthshire, as in other Welsh counties, we will make sure that when it comes to re-assessing the trial schemes, accident data and traffic speeds and volumes will be a part of the evaluation process. Let us all see how safer roads make a difference to the way pupils travel to and from school and their social activities. How we can enjoy more traffic-safe areas.

Clearly this has to be done carefully and sensibly, but overall it must be the right direction of travel for many of our towns, villages and residential areas.

This is for the benefit of all, and there is no room here for those who have suddenly decided that they can make a cheap grab at populism by opposing what they previously supported.