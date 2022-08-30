POLICE are appealing for information after an armed robbery was reported to have taken place at a store in Caerleon.

Gwent Police have appealed for information following the incident at a store on Roman Way, Caerleon on Friday, August 26, at 6.25pm.

It is said that an unknown man entered the store at 6.25pm and was armed with a knife. He took an unknown quantity of cash from the till and ran from the store in the direction of Lodge Road.

Fortunately, nobody was harmed during the incident according to Gwent Police.

The force’s firearms officers attended as a precaution and enquiries are ongoing. They have also released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in regard to the robbery.

Anyone who has any information about the person pictured or the incident should contact the force quoting the reference 2200290457.

The force can be contacted by calling 101, sending a message on Gwent Police’s Facebook or Twitter pages or via their website.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.