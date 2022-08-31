AN eye-catching mural has been created in honour of a young Newport father who was murdered last year.

The mural, created by local artist Consumersmith, is dedicated to Ryan O’Connor also known to those close to him as ‘Apple.’

The piece of art depicts Mr O’Connor as people knew him best on a green background, a colour that has become a significant symbol to his family, friends, and the local community.

Consumersmith, and father of one from Caerleon, was approached by Mr O’Connor’s family to create the mural.

The colour green, part of the mural is significant tribute to apple Picture: Consumersmith

He said: “A friend of a friend of Ryan contacted me to paint the mural and other artwork in honour of him, so I came up with the design. I went from there and spent two days creating it.

“It was an enjoyable project to do. I used to make music with a close friend of his and I was happy to help them when they approached me.

“It has had a lot of attention online and a lot of people seem to be interested in it, which is great.

"I wanted to use a lot of greens as a colour pallet, as many moving green colours that I could get in there. I looked through social media to see which photos that I could use and that one jumped out at me, and I am delighted with the outcome.

“I've also done other paintings for the family of a hand holding an apple as well as one with Ryan and his brother.”

APPLE: Another mural in memorium of Ryan O'Connor created by Consumersmith Photo: Consumersmith

The mural posted on social media by Consumersmith has had a great reaction from the community hailing the mural as an amazing tribute to Mr O’Connor.

Mr O’Connor was recently remembered at this week's Pill carnival, with friends and family riding a green float dedicated the 26-year-old.

In memory of the father of one, the float was voted as the winner of the float contest.

Artist Consumersmith created the mural for Ryan's friend and family Picture: Consumersmith

The location of the stunning mural will be unveiled at an undisclosed venue in Newport next month.