A HEART-WARMING moment of a bird being released back into the wild was caught on camera recently.

On Friday, August 19, a red kite was found in a collapsed and weak state at a farm in Senghenydd in Caerphilly.

The kite is known to have been living at the location for a number of years at the time, was collected by RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels.

Picture: RSPCA

She cared for the bird after it was assessed by a wildlife hospital due to her experience of caring for wildlife. Following this, the bird was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation centre.

“The kite was found to have swollen and bruised legs and suspected to have suffered some kind of trauma,” said Inspector Daniels.

“Following a spell of rehabilitation, it was lovely to hear that the red kite was well enough to be released.”

The kite was released on Saturday, August 27 back to the location on the farm – where it is believed to have bred due to fledglings being sited there previously.

Picture: RSPCA

Inspector Daniels said: “It was just so wonderful to see her fly away after being so unwell initially.

“Interestingly the kite had a ring from the British Trust for Ornithology, and I was able to find out from that that she was rung as a juvenile in June 2018 in Torfaen and has travelled 23 kilometres to her new location.”