PEOPLE from all walks of life celebrated the second annual NYCA Yemeni Welsh Festival.

The annual NYCA Yemeni Welsh Festival – which first launched in 2021 – took place at Pill Harriers rugby pitch in Newport.

Supported by the National Lottery Awards the event ran from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, August 14.

NYCA is a not-for-profit charity based in Pillgwenlly which organises this event to celebrate both Welsh and Yemeni heritage.

The festival included food, live music by Caldicot Male Voice Choir and the Yemeni Musical Group, with local young people volunteering to help.

There was plenty of fun to be had including bouncy castles, on land zorbs, face painting, Henna, balloon modelling, magicians and a march showcasing traditional Welsh and Yemeni clothing.

Deputy leader of Newport City Council, Deb Davies, and numerous Newport councillors including Cllr John Reynolds, Cllr Yvonne Forsey, and Cllr Pat Drewett all joined in the fun.

Inspector Hannah Welti and her team attended the event and were thrilled with the engagement they had from the community.

Gwent Police (Newport) tweeted:

“Pill CSO's joined in with the Yemeni/ Welsh festival at Pill Harriers field. A great day was had by all, and lots of engagement with the local community.”

This year’s festival was sponsored by National Lottery Fund, Police Crime Commissioners office, NB Cash and Carry, Pill Harriers RFC, Pobl and UK Government Community Renewal Fund.