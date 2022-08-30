A COMMUNITY group in Cwmbran which aims to reduce food waste by giving it away to the community is “down to nothing” after a break-in overnight.

Tasty Not Wasty CIC at Llanyrafon Methodist Church was closed on Tuesday, August 30, after thieves broke in and stole food.

People using the church, on Llanyravon Way, discovered the broken windows on Tuesday morning, and inside the church found “a huge mess” and the fridges and freezers left open in the kitchen.

Thieves broke in to the community fridge at Tasty Not Wasty CIC at Llanyrafon Methodist Church overnight. Picture: Tasty Not Wasty CIC.

“It was in the early hours of this morning,” said one volunteer. “They smashed two windows and took food.

“There were money pots laying around and stuff for donations but they didn’t touch that.

“They left the freezers open. We’re down to nothing now. We have a few cans we can still give out but everything else is contaminated.

The community fridge at Tasty Not Wasty CIC has been left with nothing after food was stolen and spoiled. Picture: Tasty Not Wasty CIC.

“It looks like it was purely for food. We don’t think they have taken any valuables or any money.

“We’re completely volunteer-led. Everything is either funded by volunteers or donated.

“If they had messaged us, we would’ve been able to get some food for them and probably even deliver it.”

The window at Llanyrafon Methodist Church was smashed as thieves broke in to the community fridge. Picture: Tasty Not Wasty.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’ve received report of burglary in Cwmbran after an unknown person broke into Cwmbran Methodist Church, Llanyravon, between 10.30pm on Monday, August 29 and 7.15am on Tuesday, August 30.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200294359.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”

Anyone who wants to get in touch with the foodbank, either to donate items or to ask for help, should visit Llanyrafon Methodist Church or message Tasty Not Wasty CIC on Facebook.