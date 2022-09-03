THE finalists have been chosen for the the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2022.
The awards, run by the South Wales Argus and our sister titles, are back for the sixth year and the finalists include frontline and behind the scenes workers, as well as organisatons including St David's Hospicecare and The Grange emergency department.
There are 15 categories in the 2022 awards and - following nominations from the public - the finalists for each category have been confirmed.
Held in association with the University of South Wales (USW), the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place at Rougemont School in Newport on Thursday, September 29.
Here are the finalists for each category…
Care Hero Award:
- Elizabeth Clarke;
- Kerry Lewis;
- Daniel Milosevic.
Carer in the Home:
- Georgia Ball and Emma Hathaway (ND Care & Support);
- Daniel Norton;
- Julie Spencer.
The Excellence in Nursing Award:
- Janet Clay;
- Georgina Jones;
- Maria Tomlin.
Volunteer of the Year:
- Megan Jones;
- Dr Sabine Maguire;
- Stephen Marshall.
Contribution to Covid-19 Response:
- Moira Bevan;
- Dr David Hepburn;
- St John Ambulance Cymru.
Health Care Team Award:
- @Home Healthcare;
- Cataract Team at St Joseph’s Hospital;
- Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital.
Mental Health Award:
- Sharon Fernandez of Perinatal Community Mental Health Service, Cardiff Royal Infirmary;
- Peer Mentor Development Team;
- Gareth Strangemore-Jones and Enfys Jones of Alchemy Life Therapy.
Best Place to Work Award:
- St David’s Foundation Hospice Care;
- St Joseph’s Hospital;
- Severn View Residential Home.
Care Home of the Year:
- Bethany Residential Home;
- The Fields Care Home;
- Rosedale House.
GP Practice of the Year:
- Beechwood Surgery;
- Blaenavon Medical Practice;
- Western Vale Family Practice.
GP of the Year:
- Dr Raj Ganesan;
- Dr Charlotte Kegwin;
- Dr Ramzan.
Health Charity of the Year:
- Age Connects Torfaen;
- Sparkle;
- St David's Foundation Hospice Care.
Health Marketing Campaign of the Year:
- COVID-19 Wellbeing Campaign, Public Health Wales;
- St John Ambulance Cymru;
- NHS Wales Help Me Quit – Behaviour.
Health Campaigner of the Year:
- Mair Elliott;
- Bethan Mair Williams.
Private Healthcare Staff Member:
- Lizzie Carrol;
- Marcia Imola;
- Hazel Tillier.
Gavin Thompson, editor of the South Wales Argus, Barry & District News and Penarth Times, said: "Congratulations to all our finalists. We had some phenomenal entries to this year's awards, which is not surprising considering the challenges our health and care professionals overcome every day.
"They are every day heroes and I'm pleased that we are able to celebrate just a few of them in these awards.
"I'm looking forward to congratulating them at the awards night on September 29."
