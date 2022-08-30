POLICE are currently working with Newport council after a group of travellers settled near a city village.
Residents report a traveller camp arrived in Nash Village on Thursday, August 25.
There are currently eight caravans on the site of the village park.
MORE NEWS:
Residents say police were called to the scene near a local pub ‘The Waterloo Inn’ that evening after reports of intimidating behaviour.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We’re aware of a Gypsy and Traveller encampment in Nash Village, Newport and are currently working with the local authority to respond to any concerns from the community.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here