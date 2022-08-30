POLICE are currently working with Newport council after a group of travellers settled near a city village.

Residents report a traveller camp arrived in Nash Village on Thursday, August 25.

There are currently eight caravans on the site of the village park.

Residents say police were called to the scene near a local pub ‘The Waterloo Inn’ that evening after reports of intimidating behaviour.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We’re aware of a Gypsy and Traveller encampment in Nash Village, Newport and are currently working with the local authority to respond to any concerns from the community.”