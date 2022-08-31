A CWMBRAN man accused of rape has had his trial adjourned until October due to the ongoing strikes.
Kyle Daniel Jones, 27, of Oakfield Grange, appeared at Newport Crown Court today (Tuesday, August 30) charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
All three offences are alleged to have taken place on June 17, 2020.
He denies all three charges, having pled not guilty in February at Cardiff Crown Court.
He was due to stand trial today, but due to members of the Criminal Bar Association striking, the case had to be adjourned.
“I’m satisfied it would be unfair to proceed with trial with the defendant representing himself,” said Judge Daniel Williams.
Judge Williams rescheduled the trial to begin on October 31.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article