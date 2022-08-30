THIEVES have made off with computers, TV and sports equipment after a break-in at Newport County AFC's training base in Spytty, Newport.
The break-in, which is thought to have occurred overnight - from 6pm on Monday, August 29 to around 7.30am on Tuesday, August 30, occurred at the club's training site at Spytty Stadium in the east of Newport.
Items taken include computer equipment, TVs, medical equipment and playing shirts.
On top of that, personal items belonging to staff and players were also stolen.
County have asked for anyone with any information about the break-in to contact them on 01633 302012.
Alternatively, you can report any information via Crimestoppers UK - on 0800 555 111 quoting Crime reference number 2200294408.
