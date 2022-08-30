Hollywood star Sir Anthony Hopkins has delighted Doctor Who fans by hinting he could be in the latest series.
Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony, 84, shared a cheeky social media post as he stood inside a red phonebox holding the receiver.
His caption, which included a wink face emoji, read: "Put me through to Doctor Who. Need instructions on my next mission. Happy Sunday from across the pond."
It comes after Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over from Jodie Whittaker in playing the lead role in the latest cast shake up.
Fellow Welshman Russell T Davies will also return to the show as it is due to celebrate its 60th year on screens next year.
The beloved programme is largely filmed in Wales - and fans are calling for Welshman Sir Anthony to get involved.
One fan said: "I support the idea! Welcome to the Tardis."
Another said: "Please, somebody make this incredible guy the next Doctor."
Viewers also suggested the talented actor could play an enemy in the series.
Put me through to Doctor Who.— AHopkins.eth (@AnthonyHopkins) August 28, 2022
Need instructions on my next mission.
Happy Sunday from across the pond. 😉 pic.twitter.com/UkDpBDJFro
One said: "You could make a magnificent Doctor or... a formidable adversary of him."
An October special will see John Bishop and Mandip Gill join Jodie Whittaker in an as-yet untitled epiosde.
Sacha Dewan will return as The Master and Patrick O'Kane returns as the Lone Cyberman.
